It’s back to curbside-only service for now at the library, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Wisconsin.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 26, library staff announced it would close to inside services, returning to a curbside model of operations, according to an announcement on Facebook the day before. The library has been offering curbside service since Monday, April 27, after first closing down for several weeks following the statewide Safer-at-Home order in March.
The decision will not change the library being a polling place and it will be open for voting on Nov. 3.
Pickup hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, with three curbside appointments every 15 minutes. It will also continue to provide virtual programming for youth and adults through Zoom and Facebook.
The library had partially reopened inside for ‘express service’ on Monday, June 15. Those services included scanning, faxing and computer access, in-person holds pickup, self check-out and library card creation.
But, earlier this month when Public Health of Madison and Dane County said that coronavirus community spread, contact tracing and hospitalization rates were reaching a “crisis stage,” library director Stacey Burkart and the library board decided to move back to curbside, feeling a responsibility to do their part in preventing further community spread, she said.
Among the reasons for the change were people were not wearing masks properly or at all inside the library – there was never 100% compliance, Burkart told the Press. Guests to the library were also traveling 30 minutes or more from other communities, adding to concerns.
While several library staff members have been tested for the virus due to feeling symptoms, none have tested positive.
In addition to pick up of library materials, copying, printing and faxing services are also available through curbside. All materials can continue to be picked up including books, DVDs and activity kits.
A traveling exhibit inside the library called ‘Wolves and Willands’ has been cut short by several days because of the decision, and its successor ‘Faces of Railroading: Railroads and the Making of Madison and Dane County’ has been postponed.
Library staff hope to start offering appointments to use computers in the community room after the room is used as a polling place next week.
Burkart said the library board meets next week to determine the exact metrics that will need to be in place before it reopens inside again. But for now, they want to “take a moment to reset and watch what is going on with COVID,” she said.
To schedule curbside service, call 608-845-7180 or schedule online at veronapubliclibrary.org/services/curbside.