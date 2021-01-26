Parents needing help getting their children to read might find a program by the Verona Public Library useful.

“1000 Books before Kindergarten” is a free program that encourages parents to read 1,000 books with their child before the child enters school.

Parents may sign up for the program at any time. Registered families will receive a reading journal for recording the books they have read with their children..

Re-reading the same book can also count towards the goal. Children can get a small prize every time they finish 100 books, the library’s website states, and after finishing 1,000 books will receive a free book and special recognition on a wall of fame. Families do not need to live in Verona to participate.

For information or to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/children-family/1000-books-kindergarden.