As of Monday, April 12, the Verona Public Library is open to the public for limited hours and services with added safety measures.
But don’t expect to spend hours there – at least not yet.
Starting April 12, patrons can browse limited areas of the library and use the computers by appointments for copying, faxing, in addition to some previous services such as curbside pick-ups and virtual events and programs.
The open hours are 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1-7 p.m. Wednesdays; 1-6 p.m. Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Masks are required as is social distancing and occupancy limits, according to the library website. Staff ask that visits are limited to 15 minutes or less.
The areas open for browsing are adult fiction, teen, DVDs, CDs, large print, video and board games and new adult fiction.
Because of social distancing requirements, the children’s room will not open, but there will be a selection of kids' books and magazines available for browsing in the central area of the library, director Stacey Burkart previously told the Press.
The library expects to soon add browsing in the children’s and adult nonfiction. However, the quiet reading room, study/meeting rooms, newspapers area, personal archiving lab and test proctoring remain closed.
Over the next few months, library staff will shift toward offering more open inside hours and fewer curbside pick-up hours. In-person indoor programming and events will be the last to return, although staff are planning outdoor programs for the summer.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.