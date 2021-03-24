If you’ve ever watched a Bollywood musical and wanted to dance with the Indian stars, BollyBeat might be the class you’ve been looking for.
Verona Public Library is presenting this mix of fitness and choreography from 6:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 31. This program will be presented through Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Manisha Bhargava, a professional Indian dance and hatha yoga teacher, will go through step-by-step cardio routines set to upbeat music, according to the library’s event description.
The class is open to individuals ages 10 and up and no dance experience is necessary.
While the exercises will be practiced, you are welcome to attend this program without participating in any of the physical activities demonstrated, the description states.
For information about BollyBeat, visit facebook.com/bollybeat108.