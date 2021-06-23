Word on the Street in-person 5K returns

After one year of a virtual-only event in 2020, the Verona Public Library’s annual Word on the Street 5K returned to Badger Prairie in May. Though, a virtual option remained for anyone not yet comfortable with mass gatherings. There were 164 in-person participants and 65 virtual participants, organizer Race Day Events told the Press.

 Photo by Neal Patten

Youths ages 12-18 are invited to the Verona Public Library for some in-person outdoor fun next week. The library is hosting lawn games behind the library, weather permitting, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Participants can enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, spikeball, giant Jenga and other games. Library staff will email participants if the weather changes plans.

People are asked to either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance, and don’t forget sunscreen. Registration is required. For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.

