Youths ages 12-18 are invited to the Verona Public Library for some in-person outdoor fun next week. The library is hosting lawn games behind the library, weather permitting, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
Participants can enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, spikeball, giant Jenga and other games. Library staff will email participants if the weather changes plans.
People are asked to either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance, and don’t forget sunscreen. Registration is required. For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.