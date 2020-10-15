In 2020, just about everything is accessible in a drive-thru format because of COVID-19 – and in Verona, that includes trick-or-treating.
Liberty Business Park tenants will host the first “Great Pumpkin Parade” from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Participants will drive through Liberty Business Park, 957 Liberty Drive, by following the pumpkins around the complex to retrieve candy.
People are expected to stay inside their cars as employees from the restaurants and businesses in the park hand out candy while wearing masks and gloves, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Adults accompanying their trick-or-treaters will be able to enter to win a free one-night stay at Hyatt Place – Verona during the event by bringing a business card with them.
For more information, search “The Great Pumpkin Parade” or “Liberty Business Park” on Facebook.