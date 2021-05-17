The Verona American Legion is set to honor veterans with a Memorial Day program Monday, May 31.
The public is invited to attend an in-person observance starting at 10 a.m., according to a Legion news release.
A program to honor and remember veterans who died in the line of duty will begin at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., at 10 a.m.
Following the indoor program, a short ceremony will be held at the Verona cemetery, 565 N. Main St., which will include a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps,” the release states.
The fellowship potluck normally held after the observance will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at (608) 279-9044 or email shook1955@outlook.com.