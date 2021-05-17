After a year off because of the pandemic, the American Legion Auxiliary will resume a long-time tradition this weekend – selling poppies to raise money for serving veterans and their families.
Auxiliary members will be at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22, member Mary Schaller told the Press.
There will not be a set cost for purchasing poppies, whatever amount an individual wants to contribute will be accepted as a donation, Schaller said.
The proceeds are used for rehabilitation of honorably discharged veterans, the welfare of the families of living veterans, and rehabilitation of hospitalized returning military service personnel, according to a news release from the American Legion Auxiliary Department Of Wisconsin.
They are made by hand from red crepe paper by disabled veterans who receive pay for each poppy made, the release states. The approximately 125,000 volunteer veteran workers nationwide produce 25 million of the paper flowers per year.
Wearing poppies in honor of dead soldiers first occurred in New York City on November 9, 1918, following the First World War, according to the release. The poppy was chosen as a memorial flower because of the wild poppies which lined the battlefields of France and Flanders.
For information about the sale, email Mary Schaller at mschalle@chorus.net.