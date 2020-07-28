Clem LaMere and Stan Hook of American Legion Post 385 met with the Verona Area Wildcat (VAHS secretary Theresa Saley) at the new high school building on Monday, July 27, to deliver 150 flags the legion bought for the school. The flags will be placed in every classroom in the school.
Legion adorns new HS with stars and stripes
NealPatten
