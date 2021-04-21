The Verona Public Library will host a seminar on non-alcoholic fermented beverages such as kombucha or beet kvass for people who want to learn to make them at home.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, licensed dietician Laura Poe Mathes will lead a seminar on how to make non-alcoholic fermented beverages, as well as provide troubleshooting tips for beginners and talk about the health benefits from consuming them.
Poe Mathes’ private practice specializes in using whole food solutions to improve a person’s digestive health, hormone imbalances and sleep function, her website states.
The fermented beverages seminar will be held virtually, as the library’s in-person services continue to be limited. Advance registration for the event is required so library staff can provide attendees with a Zoom link.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events or call (608) 845-7180.