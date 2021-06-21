Anyone who’s a proud, cheese-loving Wisconsinite might consider learning how to make their own with the help of a Verona Public Library demonstration next week.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, Dave Potter, president and technical adviser for the Madison-based cheesemaking supply store GetCulture, Inc., will demonstrate how to make a small patch of queso fresco cheese, according to an event description on the library’s website. The cheese can be made easily and is done using minimal ingredients, the event description states.
Potter will also explain the science behind cheese making and cover the steps used in most cheese processes. Potter runs GetCulture, Inc., as a part of Dairy Connection, Inc., and sells cultures, coagulants and other ingredients needed to make fermented dairy products.
Advance registration for the event is required. Once registered, library staff will send attendees a Zoom link over email.
For more information, call the library at (608) 845-7180, or visit the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.