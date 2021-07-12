Identity theft has been called the fastest growing crime in the United States – and for community members wanting to be less vulnerable, an upcoming virtual Verona Public Library presentation may be helpful.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, a representative from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will host a Zoom video presentation explaining the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it.
The representative will share tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam, and offer information about fraud alerts and security freezes.
Brochures will be available for participants.
Those interested must register in advance to receive the Zoom link by email.
Registration and more information can be found at veronapubliclibrary.org.