Kismet Books will host a storytime with author and “Adventure Time” lead designer and animator Matthew Forsythe next week.
The storytime, set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, will include a reading of Forsythe’s book, “Pokko and the Drum,” over CrowdCast.io. Advance registration is required and can be done off of Kismet Books’ Facebook event, which is titled “Storytime and Draw-Along with Matthew Forsythe!”
In addition to storytime, the event will also feature a draw-along and Q&A portion with Forsythe.
Pokko and the Drum is Forsythe’s first picture book and has been awarded as Book of the Year by Publishers Weekly and NPR, as well as a Boston Globe Horn Book Honor and a Charlotte Zolotow Honor.
For more information, visit Kismet Books’ Facebook event, or call the store at (608) 845-2500.