Matthew Forsythe

Forsythe

Kismet Books will host a storytime with author and “Adventure Time” lead designer and animator Matthew Forsythe next week.

The storytime, set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, will include a reading of Forsythe’s book, “Pokko and the Drum,” over CrowdCast.io. Advance registration is required and can be done off of Kismet Books’ Facebook event, which is titled “Storytime and Draw-Along with Matthew Forsythe!”

In addition to storytime, the event will also feature a draw-along and Q&A portion with Forsythe.

Pokko and the Drum is Forsythe’s first picture book and has been awarded as Book of the Year by Publishers Weekly and NPR, as well as a Boston Globe Horn Book Honor and a Charlotte Zolotow Honor.

For more information, visit Kismet Books’ Facebook event, or call the store at (608) 845-2500.

— Kimberly Wethal

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.