School is out, summer is just around the corner, and the Verona Public Library Summer Story Times are here. This year, the library is offering outdoor and virtual story times.
Outdoor summer story times run from Tuesday, June 15 through Tuesday, July 20. Everybody story time is 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays , repeated at 10:30 a.m. This program comprises stories and songs for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers outdoors, and runs around 20 minutes.
The story time space is right behind the library. People are invited to bring a blanket and find a circle on the ground to sit socially distanced.
The library lobby will be open at 9:15 a.m. for restroom use and drinking fountain access only. The library opens at 10 a.m.
Virtual summer story times on Facebook Live will run from Tuesday, June 15 through Friday, July 23. Toddler Story Time is 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Preschool Story Time is 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Story Time Unwind is 9:30 a.m. Fridays and Baby Story Time is 10:30 a.m. Fridays.