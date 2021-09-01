Ironman 2019

Left, Samantha Haas runs alongside her husband Drew, far right, who is cycling up the hill on his first lap during the Ironman Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 on the Midtown Road Hill in the Town of Verona.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

When the second weekend of September rolled around last year, roadways in the city and town of Verona were fairly quiet.

It won’t be so this year.

The Ironman Wisconsin triathlon will return on Sunday, Sept. 12, and send cyclists up the agonizingly steep hills on the Town of Verona’s northern side, and through the much more level Main Street and East Verona Avenue as a part of the triathlon’s bike route. The triathlon will start at 6:45 a.m. with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Monona, will transition into a biking portion that will take competitors out toward Verona and a 26-mile run through downtown Madison and the University of Wisconsin campus that ends at the Monona Terrace.

Typically, people in the Verona area dress up in costumes or hold up posters with words of encouragement to watch as the competitors cycle through the area. Travelers can expect shut downs of Cross Country Road, North Main Street and East Verona Avenue throughout the day on Sept. 12, as well as delays for cyclist crossings throughout the Madison area.

The annual Ironman Wisconsin brought thousands of people, both competitors and watchers, to the town and city of Verona to cheer on cyclists o…

— Kimberly Wethal

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.