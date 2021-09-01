When the second weekend of September rolled around last year, roadways in the city and town of Verona were fairly quiet.
It won’t be so this year.
The Ironman Wisconsin triathlon will return on Sunday, Sept. 12, and send cyclists up the agonizingly steep hills on the Town of Verona’s northern side, and through the much more level Main Street and East Verona Avenue as a part of the triathlon’s bike route. The triathlon will start at 6:45 a.m. with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Monona, will transition into a biking portion that will take competitors out toward Verona and a 26-mile run through downtown Madison and the University of Wisconsin campus that ends at the Monona Terrace.
Typically, people in the Verona area dress up in costumes or hold up posters with words of encouragement to watch as the competitors cycle through the area. Travelers can expect shut downs of Cross Country Road, North Main Street and East Verona Avenue throughout the day on Sept. 12, as well as delays for cyclist crossings throughout the Madison area.
For years, James Hall has watched Ironman participants bike past his home on Cross Country Road.
Visitors from around the world will glide into Verona next weekend for the National Short Track Championships.