The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association (USRWA) is teaming up with University of WIsconsin-Madison’s Renz lab to host a public webinar on managing invasive species.
According to the USRWA website, the free session is geared toward right-of-way managers and mow machine operators. People are invited to learn about invasive species protection, best management practices and techniques, and why prevention is important.
The session will cover prevention of the spread of invasives and decontaminating machines, as well as identifying and recommendations on controlling five species: wild parsnip, teasel, purple loosestrife, non-native phragmites and knotweeds.
For information, email info@uppersugar.org or visit uppersugar.org.