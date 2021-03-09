For creative individuals, inspiration can be born from even seemingly mundane moments.
For Verona author Nancy (Luchsinger) Dearborn, inspiration struck while helping a friend’s sister move to California in 2017.
That friend was growing frustrated by the process, by Dearborn’s account, because his sister was taking breaks, not helping much and standing in the way of his dolly.
“I need… I need,” the friend began to say, as he was going to ask his sister to move out of the way – it was at that moment his great niece Alessia exclaimed, “A hug!” and wrapped herself around her uncle.
That sparked the idea for Dearborn’s first picture book “Hugga Loula,” released on March 2 through Familius Publishing.
While Dearborn was still there helping her friends move, she started sketching out characters and ideas for the book.
“I’m so excited about ‘Hugga Loula,’” Dearborn said. “It is truly a picture book for everyone. The main character, Hugga Loula, uses the power of a hug to diffuse different challenging situations that her dad, mom, and brother are faced with.”
Dearborn, a longtime resident of Verona, graduated from Verona Area High School and went on to earn a degree in English from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She’s been writing for a number of years and by her count has had over 250 articles, stories and poems published in magazines, newspapers, anthologies, and online.
She’s been published in “Highlights for Children,” “Reader’s Digest” and “Angels on Earth” magazine. She’s also written blog posts for Read Across America and the Lit World Site in connection with World Read Aloud Day.
While Dearborn’s been professionally writing since she was 20 years old, she has never had a book published by a traditional publisher before, which she said is a “big deal,” as the number of publishers have shrunk, while the number of writers has grown. She said it feels like a miracle or winning the lottery to get a book published.
Dearborn described the character of Hugga Loula as a “modern-day hero whose superpower is offering care, comfort and love to a world desperately in need of all three” and said that hugs are important for human communication, connection, and well-being and can reduce negative emotions while elevating positive ones.
Other than Alessia being “the real Hugga Loula,” the human characters in the book are not based on anyone, but the dog Lorenzo is based on a real pooch.
As her skills are with the written word, Dearborn’s publisher paired her with an illustrator. The artist who brought Dearborn’s words to life, Huang Junyan, lives in Beijing, China, and the two have never met in-person.
Passionate about the teaching profession, Dearborn is in the process of preparing a few lesson plans to accompany “Hugga Loula.” These will be posted on her and her publisher’s websites and she will also send a copy of “Hugga Loula” and the lesson plans to the Cooperative Children’s Book Center in Madison.
Dearborn is also donating a copy of the book to Goddard School, and plans to pre-record a video of her reading it while dressed like the Hugga Loula, she said.
Dearborn said once it’s safe to do so, she hopes to read the book to students outdoors at area schools. She’s also sent letters to local libraries announcing the new book and is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators to help promote the book.
She even hopes to also be able to return to California and Arizona at some point for in-person readings.
Those interested in purchasing a copy of the book directly from the author may contact Dearborn at nancy24dear@gmail.com. Dearborn lives only a block from Miller and Son’s Supermarket.