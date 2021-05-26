After everyone in the world, or so it seemed, learned to bake their own bread, knit a brand new wardrobe, and master a new language, they all turned their attention to the latest hobby—collecting house plants.
Instagram and TikTok are full of beautiful pictures and short videos of amazing collections: monsteras, calatheas, ferns, snake plants, spider plants, and more. If you’ve been considering jumping on the house plant trend and filling your home with lush greenery, here are a few books to get you started.
- Doctor Houseplant by William Davidson (ebook)
- Happy Cactus by John Pilbeam
- Houseplants for a Healthy Home by Jon VanZile
- Houseplants for All by Danae Horst
- Houseplants for Beginners by Rebecca De La Paz
- The Leaf Supply Guide to Creating Your Indoor Jungle by Lauren Camilleri
For those of you who want to meld your love of house plants with the practicalities of gardening, check out a few titles about indoor gardening.
- Herbal Houseplants by Susan Betz
- Indoor Kitchen Gardening Handbook by Elizabeth Millard
- No-Waste Kitchen Gardening by Katie Elzer-Peters
- Sprouts, Shoots & Microgreens by Lina Wallentinson
- Year-Round Indoor Salad Gardening by Peter Burke