Hoopin' it up old school in Verona

This photo from 1922 shows the boys basketball team from Verona High School, as well as its coach and likely the school principal. If anyone can help identify any of the gentlemen in this photo, contact the Verona Area Historical Society at saveveronahistory@gmail.com.

 Photo courtesy Verona Area Historical Society

Typically, at this time of year there are basketballs flying through the air in high school gyms all over the county. This year is different, though, with COVID-19 forcing cancellation or postponement of some sports until the spring. Nearly 100 years ago, this was the 1922 Verona High School boys’ basketball team that took to the court for the Wildcats.

Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.