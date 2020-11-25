Typically, at this time of year there are basketballs flying through the air in high school gyms all over the county. This year is different, though, with COVID-19 forcing cancellation or postponement of some sports until the spring. Nearly 100 years ago, this was the 1922 Verona High School boys’ basketball team that took to the court for the Wildcats.
Verona Area Historical Society
Hoopin' it up old school in Verona
This month's Corre la Voz
Obituaries
Mary Margaret D. Cornelius died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Mary was born Aug. 11, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Jemima (Robertson) and James Dick.
Ever strong & resilient, Rodney Keith Waldmann, 95, completed his earthly mission on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Rod was born on November 23, 1924, in North Lancaster to August & Mabel (Duncalf) Waldmann.
Helen Marie Abplanalp was born to Martin and Clara (Anderson) Martinson on June 12, 1921, on the family farm in Springdale Township, Wis. Helen passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb.