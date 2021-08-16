It’s third time’s the charm for Hometown Days, scheduled to return Friday, Sept. 3, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 5.
When the last Hometown Days drew to a close in June 2019, all seemed good to go for the annual summer festival celebrating the Verona community to return in June 2020. But of course, that was before a worldwide pandemic pushed it to August 2020, then to June of this year before finally landing on the September dates.
But with two weeks left to go, the event is still on.
It’ll take place at Hometown USA Festival Park, which is located behind the Verona Ice Arena at 451 E. Verona Ave. and next to Verona City Hall at 111 Lincoln St.
Activities begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 with live music, carnival rides and games, spin-the-wheel, balloon sculpting, a petting farm, pony rides and a food court and beer tent. All those activities will repeat on Saturday and Sunday, as well.
The Hometown Hustle 5K Twilight Run along Military Ridge Trail is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. A portion of the race’s proceeds will be donated to the Verona Area High School cross country team booster club.
Friday is rounded out by a magic show at 6:30 p.m., softball game at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4, gets moving with an Ice Age Trail hike at 8 a.m. That's followed by a car show at 9 a.m.
More live music acts and another magic show are set to take place both Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5.
Sunday, Sept. 5, kicks off with the Kids' Fun Run at 11:15 a.m. which leads into the Verona Hometown Days Parade featuring area businesses, clubs and churches at noon.
The spin-the-wheel winners will be drawn at 4 p.m. that day. The spin-the-wheel game allows participants to win tickets which can then be used to bid on over 80 prizes ranging from gift certificates and electronic devices to furniture and grills.
In all there will be seven different music acts for adults, an appearance by children's performer David Landau for kids and three shows by The Amazing Mr. Magic.
The petting zoo includes lambs, goats, bunnies, chicks, a duck, a goose, an alpaca or a llama, a mini-potbelly pig, a mini-donkey, a calf and a zebra.
The event has been planned by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce since 2014. It benefits eight local organizations, The Verona Lions Club, The Verona Optimist Club, American Legion Post 385, The Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club, Young Life Verona, and Verona hockey, cross country and football.
The Verona Chamber also uses the funds raised at Hometown Days to fund some of its own operations and activities including a $500 scholarship for a Verona Area High School senior and the Concerts in the Park summer concert series.
For more information including associated costs and parking instructions, visit veronahometowndays.com or call the Chamber at (608) 845-5777.