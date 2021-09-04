If you thought you missed the fireworks last night, the good news is that you didn't.
The fireworks show at the Hometown Days festival has been moved to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, due to inclement weather that took place for much of the day Friday.
It’s third time’s the charm for Hometown Days, scheduled to return Friday, Sept. 3, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 5, after it was canceled twice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hometown Days will take place at its usual spot at Hometown USA Festival Park, which is located behind the Verona Ice Arena at 451 E. Verona Ave. and next to Verona City Hall at 111 Lincoln St.
The Sunday, Sept. 5, day of the festival kicks off with the Kids’ Fun Run at 11:15 a.m. which leads into the Verona Hometown Days Parade featuring area businesses, clubs and churches at noon.
The event has been planned by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce since 2014. It benefits eight local organizations, The Verona Lions Club, The Verona Optimist Club, American Legion Post 385, The Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club, Young Life Verona, and Verona hockey, cross country and football.
The Verona Chamber also uses the funds raised at Hometown Days to fund some of its own operations and activities including a $500 scholarship for a Verona Area High School senior and the Concerts in the Park summer concert series.
For more information including associated costs and parking instructions, visit veronahometowndays.com or call the Chamber at (608) 845-5777.