Next week an author will share the story of his parents’ escape from the looming Nazi threat during World War II.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, Fred Feldman will be sharing from his book “The Story Keeper: Weaving the Threads of Time and Memory” during a virtual library program.
He will be interviewed by his sister, Charlotte Feldman-Jacobs, according to the library’s website.
Feldman arrived in the United States at age 7, after his parents were first displaced to Poland and then Austria.
This program is in partnership with the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, the library’s website states.
For information or to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.