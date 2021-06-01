Volunteers are invited to join the Verona Area Historical Society for the final ‘dig day’ of its Bringing Their Stones Home project it started back in 2018.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
The project began to return 81 original headstones to the proper locations in the Dane County Asylum and Poor House cemetery next to Gus’ Diner on Verona Avenue.
To date, volunteers have returned 66 headstone above the proper burial plots.
Of the 15 remaining, 11 are ready to be installed during this volunteer day.
There are many different tasks needing to be done on, including pulling weeds from around the headstones that are already in place, spreading mulch and weeding around the commemorative marble plaque at the south end of the cemetery, digging the holes needed to install the 11 headstones and placing them in the holes.
Interested volunteers should bring the following if they have them: shovels and posthole diggers, kneeling pads and wheelbarrows.
For information, contact historical society president Jesse Charles at saveveronahistory@gmail.com.