Badger prairie gravestones

Paul Hegge, right, and son Josh work to install a headstone at the Badger Prairie cemetery along East Verona Avenue on Sunday, May 20,2018. The gravestones were removed decades ago, and almost 70 were stored at the Hegges’ home. A Verona Area Historical Society project is returning those and any others they find this year.

 Photo by Jim Ferolie

Volunteers are invited to join the Verona Area Historical Society for the final ‘dig day’ of its Bringing Their Stones Home project it started back in 2018.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5.

The project began to return 81 original headstones to the proper locations in the Dane County Asylum and Poor House cemetery next to Gus’ Diner on Verona Avenue.

To date, volunteers have returned 66 headstone above the proper burial plots.

Of the 15 remaining, 11 are ready to be installed during this volunteer day.

There are many different tasks needing to be done on, including pulling weeds from around the headstones that are already in place, spreading mulch and weeding around the commemorative marble plaque at the south end of the cemetery, digging the holes needed to install the 11 headstones and placing them in the holes.

Interested volunteers should bring the following if they have them: shovels and posthole diggers, kneeling pads and wheelbarrows.

For information, contact historical society president Jesse Charles at saveveronahistory@gmail.com.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.