After a COVID-caused hiatus, the monthly Verona Area Historical Society meetings are back — this time on Zoom.
Society president Jesse Charles will present on “Verona’s Top Five Historical Sites,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
According to an email to the Press, Charles will tell some short stories about a handful of places in Verona the group has researched, and what makes them each historically and culturally important. People are encouraged to talk about places they would like to add to the list.
“What makes something historically relevant?” he said. “Does it just have to be old, or is there more to it? It’s a fun question to ponder.”
To join the meeting, click the Zoom link on veronahistory.com. The meeting will be recorded and will be available later on veronahistory.com.
Charles said the presentation will run for the first 40 minutes of the meeting, with time later for questions and discussion. The group’s annual meeting will follow, to discuss society matters and elect officers for the year.