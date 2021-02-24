Those interested in gardening or looking to elevate their herb knowledge may be interested in an upcoming event at the Verona Public Library.
The event, titled “Beyond the Herb Rack: Using Herbs Creatively in the Vegetable Garden,” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Megan Cain, a gardener and author, will lead the presentation. She will share advice on how to start an herb spiral, a well as how to add interest and herb variety to gardens. Participants must register in advance to receive a link.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.