Verona Public Library file
Photo submitted

Those interested in gardening or looking to elevate their herb knowledge may be interested in an upcoming event at the Verona Public Library.

The event, titled “Beyond the Herb Rack: Using Herbs Creatively in the Vegetable Garden,” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

Megan Cain, a gardener and author, will lead the presentation. She will share advice on how to start an herb spiral, a well as how to add interest and herb variety to gardens. Participants must register in advance to receive a link.

For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.

— Molly Carmichael