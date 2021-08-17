The Verona Police Department is partnering with Badger Prairie Needs Network to hold a 'Stuff the Squad' food drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Squad cars will be parked outside of Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St. and Festival Foods, 660 Hometown Circle.
Donors can bring nonperishable food items or cash donations on the day of the food drive.
All donations will benefit local individuals and area families who need food assistance.
The items needed are cooking oil, spaghetti sauce, canned soup, canned proteins like tuna or chicken, peanut butter, cereal, toilet paper, toothpaste/toothbrushes, and bar soap.
For information, visit facebook.com/veronapd53593.