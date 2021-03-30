Tway Huynh, the author of the “The Book of Kindness,” will share her story of love, kindness, and healing during a 2 p.m. Friday, April 9 virtual presentation facilitated through the senior center.
Tway decided to leave the big corporate marketing world behind to pursue a different path with her life.
While walking on the beach one day she discovered ‘heart rocks.’
This led her down a path of healing and spreading kindness to others. She traveled to 11 countries to connect with others and learn more about herself.
Tway’s “The Book of Kindness” was written as a testimony to her belief that kindness, beauty, and art will save and heal the world.
If you are interested in participating, please call 608-845-7471.