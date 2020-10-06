Marty Cieslik, construction manager in Verona's Public Works Department, will provide an overview of a maintenance project scheduled for 2020 involving the Harmony Hills detention basin.
The virtual presentation will be held twice, from 6-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14 and from 6:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20. The event is being facilitated by Verona Public Library.
Cieslik will discuss reasons why this basin is being cleansed out at this time, the schedule and duration of the work, the context of this maintenance project to the rest of the storm water management system, and other basin clean out projects planned for the next few years will be identified along with the recently completed projects.
This program will be presented through Zoom.
Interested individuals should register in advance to receive the Zoom link by email. To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.