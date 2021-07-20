The Hansen Home Team, real estate company located at 251 S. Main Street in Verona, will be hosting a school supply drive next month in an effort to gather donations for The Road Home – Dane County.
The event is set from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 1 at the Hansen Home Team office and will feature the Kona Ice truck, refreshments and raffle prizes
The Hansen Home team has set a goal of donating 100 backpacks to the cause, according to a news release.
The backpacks should be filled with school supplies such as pencil cases, scissors, pens, colored pencils, markers, highlighters, crayons, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, binders and calculators.
The Road Home provides opportunities for homeless children and their families to achieve affordable, stable housing, the news release states.
The collected backpacks and school supplies are intended to benefit children who have moved from homelessness into housing and will be distributed at The Road Home’s annual Families Moving Forward Celebration in August.
The Hansen Home Team is a full-service real estate agency that serves Dane County and the surrounding area.
For information, visit hansenhometeam.com.