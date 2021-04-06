With temperatures warming and the spring days growing longer, it’s time for area gardeners to start planning for another year of garden-grown produce.
The Sugar River Gardeners is looking for teams of volunteers to plant and maintain the fresh produce grown in Harriet, Central, and Hometown Junction Parks in Verona as it seeks to expand its free edible garden project. The edible gardens provide free produce for community members to pick and enjoy.
The raised garden beds are already in the parks, and now the club seeks volunteers to complete easy duties and club activities such as watering and picking produce, and pulling weeds from the gardens, club secretary Lucy Gammeter told the Press.
This is the third year of the club’s project of maintaining the community gardens.
If interested in becoming a volunteer or getting more information, contact Gammeter by emailing Ldgammeter@gmail.com or calling (608) 692-5031.