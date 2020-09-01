The library is hosting a virtual program titled ‘Conservation of a Recovered Population of Gray Wolves in the Great Lakes Region’ from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
According to the library, the recovery of gray wolves in the Great Lakes region is a conservation success story, although not without controversy. Tim Van Deelen, professor of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at University of Wisconsin-Madison, will review the history of wolf recovery and talk about how the understanding of wolf biology has changed during recovery and how research addresses both the conservation of the region’s top predator and the controversies it generated.
This program is presented in partnership with UW-Madison Badger Talks.
The program will be presented through Zoom.
Those interested must register in advance to receive the Zoom link.
For information and to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.