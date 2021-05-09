At two years old, Grant Meyer loved to share everything he had -- something not common for a toddler.
“Just the look on his face was just pure joy whenever you accepted what he was trying to give you,” his mother Cortney told the Press. “He would hold things out to you like a toy or food, until those little arms couldn't hold them anymore.”
Those little arms would get tired easily, because of a rare genetic disorder Grant was born with called MELAS. He died due to complications from the disease on Nov. 21, 2020.
To honor Grant and the joy he found in giving to others -- Cortney, her husband Paul and their four year old son Lucas donated to four area fire and police departments.
The Fitch-Rona EMS, one of the departments involved in the call the day Grant died, received $1,500 from the Meyers.
“I certainly couldn't do what they do,” she said. Just giving them this extra thank you to show how much they were appreciated in our situation and every other situation as well.”
Fitch-Rona EMS director Patrick Anderson used the money to help purchase child-appropriate equipment for the district’s five ambulances to increase safety for young children. NeoMats strap to the cot, which is adult size by default. It has smaller straps around the shoulders and waist, with a pillow-like barrier around the head.
Previously, the ambulances were equipped with a car seat, which he said is bulky and could be problematic for really small children.
“What a great opportunity to truly honor him and purchase something for kids,” Anderson said.
Cortney said that the day Grant died, he stopped breathing in the backseat of her car. First responders arrived within four minutes, and were able to resuscitate and transport him to the hospital, allowing the Meyers to say goodbye on their own terms.
“Our grieving process would be very different if we lost him in that first moment -- it would just have been more shocking with just the hysteria of it all,” she said. “But we got to say goodbye before he actually passed and do it a little more calmly and on our own terms.”