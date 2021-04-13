For the religious and spiritual, the past year has brought forth new ways to worship.
Because of social distancing suggestions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health of Madison and Dane County limited gatherings at places of worship.
Especially early in the pandemic, religious entities in the county were limited to no more than 10 people at in-person gatherings, and while that number increased to 25% and 50% capacity over time, it wasn’t until last August that religious entities became exempt from mass gathering requirements while holding services and practices.
Those limitations led most churches to pivot to virtual options, and few have invited members back inside yet.
For Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Road PD, the last indoor service the congregation held was March 8, 2020, until this past weekend, April 11, when the church opened its doors again to welcome in up to 50 members inside its building. Approximately 30 people attended the indoor service.
It also held its third outdoor service of the year, with the first two on Easter Sunday, April 4. Prior to that, the last in-person service it held outside was on Nov. 8, 2020, the final of four outside services last fall, director of administration Rick Blum told the Press.
Around 300 members of Good Shepherd gathered between the two Easter services, under a new tent bought for outdoor services by the church’s charitable organization Good Shepherd Foundation, Blum said. The church anticipates keeping the tent up all summer to allow for worship and other programming outdoors. The services last fall were held in the parking lot open to the elements, which resulted in two being canceled, Blum said.
Planning to safely reopen has taken most of the past year, Blum added, with a task force made up of medical professionals, law enforcement and other safety experts that have met monthly since the COVID-19 pandemic started to advise the church.
“We have made huge strides to deliver high quality virtual offerings to our members and guests,” Rev. Chris Enstad said in an April 1 church news release. “But now it is time to find our way back together.”
Some changes include the bulletin, previously printed, now only being available digitally by scanning a QR code. During service, the bread wafer and wine will be served in individual, sealed plastic containers. Instead of walking up to the altar, churchgoers will remain in their seats to eat and drink.
But even with its virus mitigation measures in place, Good Shepherd anticipates a hybrid approach going forward. The church is still investing in new equipment for live-streaming, even now that it has had a soft open.
Blum said people who may not return are likely less concerned about safety, and more attracted to the flexibility and convenience of online worship.
He said he suspects for a subset of church members, attending church in-person pre-pandemic was a challenging time commitment, so they’ve gotten comfortable with online worship.
As for the offertory part of virtual service, passing the plate has been replaced by online giving, or giving through mail. During online service, links to donate by app, website or text message are provided, Blum said.
The streaming of worship services has taken place from the Verona campus, as it’s the newer of Good Shepherd’s two locations. The Verona campus also is the first to reopen, with Madison’s opening to come in May, Blum said.
From the Verona location, there has continued to be live music performed each week for the stream, by no more than four musicians at a time who have been socially distanced and masked.
And those musicians are also all vaccinated now, Blum added.
“We anticipate Good Shepherd will emerge from this pandemic as a hybrid church,” Enstad said in the April 1 news release. “This means online options for worship and faith formation will continue to be an important part of the Good Shepherd experience.”