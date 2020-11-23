The Madison Reading Project is launching its first Community Book Drive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that left many children in the area confined at home without books to read.
From Nov. 13 through Dec. 15, Madison Reading Project staff and volunteers are placing collection bins in locations across Dane County and asking people to consider donating new or like-new books, which they’ll distribute to children in need.
Book donation bins are located at sites in Verona, Oregon, Fitchburg, Cross Plains, Mount Horeb, Waunakee, Sun Prairie, Madison and Middleton.
The Verona donation bin is located at Geiger Realtors, 115 N. Main St.
The drive ends Dec. 15 to ensure books are delivered in a timely manner.
“Educators we work with are greatly concerned that many of their most vulnerable students are learning virtually with no books at home,” outreach coordinator Deirdre Steinmetz wrote in a news release. “To expand our reach, we are partnering with the Empty Stocking Club and many other community programs that will supply books to children before winter break.”
The nonprofit has set a goal of 10,000 books. Dane County residents can help reach the goal by donating like-new books from home, purchasing new books from a Madison Reading Project wish list or providing financial support to the organization.
“Knowing of our generous communities, we’re confident of reaching that level,” Steinmetz wrote.
Madison Reading Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to “deliver, at no charge, high quality, culturally and linguistically diverse books and literacy enrichment programs to underserved, low-income children” ages birth through 18, throughout Southern Wisconsin, according to the release.
The organization is partnering with local bookseller Books4School. Search ‘wishlist’ at books4school.com for contactless donations and book suggestions. The project will also lend support to Madison-area businesses, groups and neighborhoods that want to organize host their own book collection drive bin.
“We also want to shine a light on our amazing community and encourage people to not only help us collect books but also support local businesses this winter,” Steinmetz wrote.
For Book Donation Station locations, links to make a financial contribution, and more information about the Community Book Drive, visit madisonreadingproject.com.
Questions can be directed to outreach coordinator Deirdre Steinmetz by emailing deirdre@madisonreadingproject.com or calling 213-6057.