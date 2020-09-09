Registration for an active after-school program for girls is open.
Girls on the Run is an empowerment outdoor program for girls in grades 3-5, and the season is expected to start Sept. 14. Registration is open until Sept. 20; however, it is recommended by Sept. 13, to ensure volunteers and staff have information early.
The program runs for eight weeks, meeting twice a week. There is expected to be a 5K at the beginning of November.
Registration fees start at $160 and are based on a sliding scale.
The curriculum blends physical activity with skill development and is shown to have a more lasting impact than physical education alone, a Girls on the Run release states.
The program is being offered in both in-person and virtually, and has three components: Valuing ourselves, establishing healthy relationships and understanding how to connect with and shape the world at large, the release states.
The outdoor in-person teams will have safety measures including physical distancing modifications. In the event of inclement weather or illness, the program will be transitioned to a virtual model, with lessons that mirror the in-person program.
The virtual program will be delivered by trained coaches, and include elements of physical activity with social emotional learning and a focus on managing emotions, making healthy choices, and standing up for others, the release states.
“By creating an inclusive and action-oriented environment, we are empowering the next generation of strong, empathic women,” Girls on the Run executive director Christine Benedict said in a news release. “The combination of the research-based curriculum, trained coaches, and a commitment to serve all girls is what sets Girls on the Run apart from other after-school activities.”
Girls on the Run has served more than 15,000 area girls since it was founded in Madison in 2005, a news release states.
For information, visit girlsontherunscwi.org.