Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin has announced that registration is open for its Spring 2021 season at over 50 sites throughout its eight-county territory.
The eight-week season begins Monday, April 12, and wraps up Saturday, June 5, with a celebratory 5K run, according to a news release from the organization.
This year third through fifth grade girls will also be able to sign up for a newly offered Camp GOTR (Girls on the Run), a five week camp that offers a wide variety of activities. Interested parents will also be eligible to receive financial assistance with a sliding-scale fee structure.
Through the eight week program for third through seventh grade girls, they will learn from a curriculum focused on mental and physical health as well as communication skills.
Because of the pandemic, participants will be able to choose between in-person instruction or a 100% virtual option where the girls will be able to receive live instruction with virtual coaches.
Registration is now open for Girls on the Run for the regular program and camp at girlsontherunscwi.org.
For more information, contact the Girls on the Run office at (608) 831-4687 or their information page info@girlsontherunscwi.org.