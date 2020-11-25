Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, which services communities throughout Dane County, received a $10,000 grant this month -- the largest in the nonprofit’s history.
The grant from the American Girl’s Fund for Children, supported Girls on the Run Fall 2020 programming, according to a news release.
The money also “furthered the group’s mission to help participants develop confidence, learn about building healthy relationships and become physically prepared to compete in a 5k run,” according to the release.
The 3.1 mile run, which completed Nov. 7, had over 400 participants, the release states.
“This grant is remarkable,” Christine Benedict, nonprofit executive director said in the release, referring to COVID-19 hurdles. “It couldn’t have come at a more important time for our organization.