Children in Liberia, Africa, eagerly await annual boxes every December – postmarked from Verona and Oregon – filled items including clothes, shoes, food.
And then there’s what many of the children see as their favorite to unpack – soccer balls and cleats.
The boxes are sent by Girl Power Africa, an Oregon-based nonprofit facilitated by high school students from the Verona Area and Oregon school districts.
Verona Area High School senior Abby Chase oversaw the packing of six of those boxes for a holiday delivery this year. She joined the organization last year, but this year took charge, filling a hole left by outgoing seniors Anna Choles and Lauren Holmes.
“Seeing it continue is a really positive thing for me,” she said. “I’m so glad it’s still going this year.”
Without Chase’s dedication, there may not have been a shipment this year, as she was the only returning student member from VAHS. It was seeing videos of the packages get unboxed last December over a Facebook video call that made Chase decide to return this year.
“It was crazy – all these things I had donated, I had packed, women and children were opening and [were] so happy, she said. “I became committed to not letting the club die."
Chase learned about the organization from Choles, her cross county teammate, as she was looking to join a school club that made a difference, and this was it.
Girl Power Africa was founded by former Oregon resident Bulleh Bablitch-Norkeh in 2015. She was born in Liberia by a Liberian mother and a Peace Corps volunteer father from Wisconsin. In 1981 he took her to Wisconsin, where she attended high school at OHS. She moved back to Liberia in 2009, where she lives with her husband.
The nonprofit began as a women’s empowerment organization, organizer Hope Mikkelson said. Bablitch-Norkeh attended OHS with Mikkelson’s husband, which is how Hope got involved. War and Ebola left Libera as one of the poorest countries in Africa, with women trying to make money there by selling items such as coal.
In response, Bablitch-Norkeh wanted to launch an organization to address poverty, and that mission had been the driving force behind the organization, which Mikkelson said has “snowballed” since 2016.
Last year, the organization shipped four boxes after holding a yogathon, selling bracelets and participating in the VAHS homecoming parade to raise money and awareness.
In addition to sending holiday boxes, Girl Power Africa raises funds to send Liberian youth to school in the fall. This year, the organization raised enough to send 525 students to school and provide uniforms and supplies, an increase of 150 students from last year.
A donation of $100 sponsors a child for school for one year.
“I think that's the best thing – it’s so heartwarming to see children who wouldn’t otherwise receive an education get one,” Chase said. "I think that it should be a human right."
This year, the COVID-19 prevented Chase and Mikkelson from hosting any in-person fundraising events, but raised money through online donations to ship six boxes.
The new and gently-used donations come from residents of Oregon, Verona and surrounding communities. Filling the boxes is the easy part, Chase said; with each box costing around $400 to ship, fundraising is critical.
Mikkelson said the small team of volunteers staggered work times over three afternoons to sort and pack donations at the warehouse where they’re stored. Two students from VAHS – Gianna Gnewuch and Brooke Nielsen – were led by Chase and Amy Witthuhn, a parent of a recent graduate.
“After being robbed of many highlights of her junior and senior year due to COVID-19, Abby still manages to be a positive force in this world,” Mikkelson said.
Chase, who plans on going into a medical field following graduation, called the box program “extraordinary,” and said it’s made her more passionate about serving her community, and others outside of it.
“I can pack a single soccer ball or t-shirt, and in our little villages thousands of miles away it's going to make some little kid happy,” she said.