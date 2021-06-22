Concerts in the Park

Families attending the first Concerts in the Park of the season enjoy the shade and proximity to the playground while listening to music by Common Chord.

 Photo by Samantha Christian

There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.

The first concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 1, will feature the Madison-based, all-female trio of Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets. The band plays “powerhouse harmonies” that mimic that of Wilson Phillips and the Wailin’ Jennys, according to a testimony published on the band’s websites.

The Concerts in the Park series will take place on the five Thursdays in July, with different performers each week. The concerts are free to attend.

The July 8 concert will feature Common Chord, and on July 15, Down from the Hills will take the stage. On July 22, Soggy Prairie Boys will be the featured performer, with Old Soul Society wrapping up the series on July 29.

For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.