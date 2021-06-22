There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The first concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 1, will feature the Madison-based, all-female trio of Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets. The band plays “powerhouse harmonies” that mimic that of Wilson Phillips and the Wailin’ Jennys, according to a testimony published on the band’s websites.
The Concerts in the Park series will take place on the five Thursdays in July, with different performers each week. The concerts are free to attend.
The July 8 concert will feature Common Chord, and on July 15, Down from the Hills will take the stage. On July 22, Soggy Prairie Boys will be the featured performer, with Old Soul Society wrapping up the series on July 29.
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
