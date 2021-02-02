On Friday, Jan. 29, Tami Schroeder, owner and lead balloon artist of Funny Faces Family Entertainment, brought some color and cheer to 35 seniors living at Four Winds Manor in Verona by delivering them each their own “balloon buddy.”
The delivery was part of a national “Adopt A Grandparent” movement among balloon artists, a news release stated.
“Now more than ever, our senior citizens need extra love and attention,” Schroeder said of a population who have not been able to have visits with friends or relatives in months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The balloon buddies were intended to let seniors know that the community cares about them in a fun and unexpected way, the news release stated.
True to Schroeder’s business’ name, each buddy featured four silly emoji-like faces, with their hands holding a heart.