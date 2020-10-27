While her transition from the Air Force to Space Force has been “seamless,” Verona Area High School alumna Julia Fensterwald admits she was caught off guard over how quickly the sixth branch of the military was formed.
However, a day in the life at Space Force so far “hasn’t felt any different yet” for Fensterwald, who previously worked in the Air Force’s Space Command. The command, which began in 1982 and continued until last December, helped oversee satellites, space surveillance, missile-warning systems and “spacelift” -- the transporting of goods and personnel in space.
The Air Force’s Space Command was replaced last year by Space Force, the first new military branch in over seven decades.
In December 2019, President Trump established the Space Force as the newest military branch through a National Defense Authorization Act, and Fensterwald said she wasn’t the only one who didn’t expect it to happen so quickly after the president first floated the idea in June 2018.
“I was like ‘What? It’s official today?’” she said. “No one knew it was going to happen.”
The concept of creating a Space Force became a subject of satire and parody, including a Netflix-produced comedy television series starring Steve Carell. Even for the Air Force officers tapped to transition to the Space Force, the new department became a source of humor.
“We kind of joked about it amongst ourselves, because we didn’t know what to expect or where it was going to go,” Fensterwald said. “You’d see the articles come out … we weren’t hurt by anyone making fun. It all seemed so far-fetched, unreal and kind of surprising.”
But, on Sept. 11, she was officially transferred to the Space Force.
Fensterwald moved here with her family from St. Petersburg, Russia, when she was 11 and joined the military when she was 17 – enlisting in the Army right out of high school. She went on to join the Maryland National Guard before becoming a space officer in the Air Force.
While her duties within the Air Force had been space-focused for six years, first as a second lieutenant and most recently as a captain, Fensterwald said her primary mission now is missile surveillance warning and defense – tracking satellites in lower orbit.
She said everyone within the Air Force who had a space specialty was expected to transfer. No specific training for the Space Force has been developed yet, and new members to Space Force must still join and be commissioned by the Air Force.
It’s still so new, members don’t even have ranks yet, Fensterwald said, and are still using their Air Force ranks. They don’t even have names, like airmen, soldiers or Marines.
“We don’t have anything,” she said. “No song. No creed. All regulations are still Air Force instructions.”
However, Fensterwald expects that now the Space Force has been officially established, it will quickly evolve to become a distinct entity from the Air Force. She is looking forward to being a part of that process.
“It’s kind of exciting – even though it doesn’t seem like it right now – to join a new branch,” she said. “There’s just so many new things coming, it’s exciting to kind of anticipate and watch traditions and new policies form from this. Everything’s going to change.”
For a while, space was an uncontested environment, Fensterwald said, where the United States was dominant and didn’t have to worry about adversaries. Now, there are so many satellites and space-bearing nations, she said, the country faces new threats in space from space technology peers such as China and Russia.
“It’s become a totally different environment to operate in,” she said. “Space is still kind of like a fresh field, and it’s advancing so quickly. Now that we’re our own branch, that’s going to splinter off into a bunch of specialties within space because there’s so much to it – it’s just exploded.”
Fensterwald said some of the engineering and science roles and careers in the growing field include satellite controller, space domain awareness, space descents, electronic warfare, building satellites, testing satellites and launching.
“There’s just a lot of different things you can be as part of the space community,” she said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing where it really takes me.”