The Friends of Military Ridge Trail organization will hold its next meeting virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
The mission of the Friends of Military Ridge Trail is to promote and enhance the use of the Military Ridge State Trail for the enjoyment of hikers, bikers, runners, snowmobilers and skiers.
This will be the group’s annual meeting where new officers will be elected, according to an email from group secretary Sarah Castello.
Anyone interested in finding out about the group or interested in becoming members are encouraged to attend.
If you want to attend the meeting, call (608) 437-3249 for the meeting code and password.
For information, visit friendsofmilitaryridgetrail.org.