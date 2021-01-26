For many civic organizations and volunteer groups, the public health orders that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented logging a typical year’s worth of service hours.

But for one organization, with 160 acres of woodland and savanna to socially distance, volunteers were able to put in more than 1,850 hours cleaning the trail system, restoring prairies and removing invasive plants, shrubs and trees last year.

Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc. members rolled up their sleeves, put on their masks and got to work in 2020 to help maintain family-friendly hiking trails that are also a picturesque, healthy, and safe location to exercise dogs, the group’s president David Jelinski said.

The group’s namesake is for the park it caretakers, located south of the City of Verona on County Hwy. PB, which provides an 80-acre fenced-in, off-leash dog exercise area – the largest in the county, Jelinski said.

The other 80-acres are also dog-friendly, but with a leash required.

The divide is between the glaciated and unglaciated parts of the park. One half was formed by a glacier and the other half by its melted water. For that reason, Jelinski said it’s one park, with two major pieces.

The glaciated half is also tended to by the Ice Age Trail Alliance, who’ve become an important partner for Prairie Moraine Friends – so much so, that 2020 was the first year the two groups reported their restoration hours to the county as an accumulated total for the entire park.

Besides being the largest off-leash dog park in the county, it’s also the most visited, he said. And it’s one of the oldest – when it opened in 1995, it was only the second park of its nature in the county at the time.

Just over two decades after the park opened, the Friends group first began forming in 2017. It has made small strides since then toward being a full-fledged organization. Its first major step came in November 2019 when it was incorporated as a nonprofit with a nine-member board of directors.

Last year, it took two final steps that provided it with a public face for newcomers. In March, it launched its website and in December, it debuted a Facebook page. Jelinski said and he hopes people will use the page to share their experiences and provide photos of their visits.

In all, in addition to the over 1,850 hours spent outdoors by volunteers, 500 hours were spent on administrative activities related to the start-up of Prairie Moraine Friends Inc. last year, which have allowed it to become a nonprofit organization.

All those efforts have contributed to creating a safe and healthy exercise area for dogs that attracts visitors not just from Dane County, but also other parts of the state.

The creation of the Facebook page last month is the culmination of a three-year journey that began in October 2017. Around 20-25 people were present at that first meeting, and spent two years working on bylaws and developing the way the group would function.

Today, there are 21 members, of which 12 are for individuals and nine are for families of two or more members. In all, Jelinski said that represents 30 memberships.

Why the group started continues to be one of its biggest volunteer efforts – cleaning the trails of dog waste. While the trails are not perfect yet, the group has made good progress there, Jelinski said.

Dane County Parks botanist/naturalist Lars Higdon conducted surveys in 2018 and 2019 to create a vegetation plan. That plan guides the group on what plant species to eradicate, and which species to help encourage.

The park has three types of plant communities: prairie, woodland, and savanna and there are separate restoration goals for each community.

“It’s not just pulling weeds; it’s actually doing restoration all with supervision of Dane County Parks,” group member and volunteer Lorna Goshman said.

Members young and old

Lorna Goshman adopted her greyhound Holly in 2005 and said for the athletic breed, walks around the city block wouldn't cut it. She was a little leery about dog parks, having heard terrible things can happen with vicious dogs, but she tried it tentatively.

“Holly was so entranced, I was sold,” Goshman said, who began daily walks at Prairie Moraine park.

She got involved in the park because Holly had an allergy to ragweed and she started pulling the plants, which grow upwards of 7-8 feet tall. She said her effort helped put the idea into Prairie Morain Friends, Inc. president David Jelinski’s head to solicit a plant plan for the park from a county naturalist. 

For member Tom Toomey, volunteering is a way to spend time and bond with his 10-year-old son Declan.

“Volunteers for this park rage in age from Declan who is 10 up to Lorna who is over 80,” he said. “It’s kind of cool, we’ve got jobs for everybody.”

The father/son team use blade cutters and weed whackers to keep the park in good repair, so that invasive species don’t overtake it.

Declan, who is homeschooled, has even incorporated the park into his lessons. When Higdon released his plant plan, Declan learned about almost all the flowers included and typed out a report about how long it would take each to grow and how much water and sunlight each needed. He later presented the report to the group.

He even bought his dad an adjustable, tilt-able weed whacker for his birthday.

“Volunteering there is a lot of fun and doesn't take much,” Tom said. “A handful of people with good direction from the county make a big difference and immediately see the fruits of their labor.”

Other members find areas of the park to make their own. In 2019, Rae McCormick was among a group of volunteers who helped clear invasive plant species and weeds from a triangular section formed by a convergence of trails atop a hill near the entrance of the dog park.

The group applied for a grant through the Dane County Environmental Council in 2020, which helped to turn the triangle into a pollinator garden meant to attract butterflies, birds and bees.

For McCormick, who grew up on a farm adjoining Shawnee National Forest in Illinois, she said visiting the park feels like coming home.

“I just loved it,” she said. “It’s unique among dog parks with big beautiful prairie, savannas and woods. It’s not an oversized fenced- backyard like a lot of dog parks.”

McCormick, who lives alone, said her life was changed when she adopted her goldendoodle Brody and began taking him to the park.

She then saw signs up for workdays at the park, but hesitated to get involved because it mentioned pesticides, and she was an organic gardener.

But she put on her work gloves and showed up to a workday and was welcomed-in, even after she told people why she’d hesitated, she said.

“It’s been amazing, especially during COVID-19,” she said. “I have been able to be outside working and talking with people safely. Brody and I get tons of exercise, we get to meet so many people – a lot of nice people with a lot of interests.”