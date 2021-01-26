For many civic organizations and volunteer groups, the public health orders that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented logging a typical year’s worth of service hours.
But for one organization, with 160 acres of woodland and savanna to socially distance, volunteers were able to put in more than 1,850 hours cleaning the trail system, restoring prairies and removing invasive plants, shrubs and trees last year.
Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc. members rolled up their sleeves, put on their masks and got to work in 2020 to help maintain family-friendly hiking trails that are also a picturesque, healthy, and safe location to exercise dogs, the group’s president David Jelinski said.
The group’s namesake is for the park it caretakers, located south of the City of Verona on County Hwy. PB, which provides an 80-acre fenced-in, off-leash dog exercise area – the largest in the county, Jelinski said.
The other 80-acres are also dog-friendly, but with a leash required.
The divide is between the glaciated and unglaciated parts of the park. One half was formed by a glacier and the other half by its melted water. For that reason, Jelinski said it’s one park, with two major pieces.
The glaciated half is also tended to by the Ice Age Trail Alliance, who’ve become an important partner for Prairie Moraine Friends – so much so, that 2020 was the first year the two groups reported their restoration hours to the county as an accumulated total for the entire park.
Besides being the largest off-leash dog park in the county, it’s also the most visited, he said. And it’s one of the oldest – when it opened in 1995, it was only the second park of its nature in the county at the time.
Just over two decades after the park opened, the Friends group first began forming in 2017. It has made small strides since then toward being a full-fledged organization. Its first major step came in November 2019 when it was incorporated as a nonprofit with a nine-member board of directors.
Last year, it took two final steps that provided it with a public face for newcomers. In March, it launched its website and in December, it debuted a Facebook page. Jelinski said and he hopes people will use the page to share their experiences and provide photos of their visits.
In all, in addition to the over 1,850 hours spent outdoors by volunteers, 500 hours were spent on administrative activities related to the start-up of Prairie Moraine Friends Inc. last year, which have allowed it to become a nonprofit organization.
All those efforts have contributed to creating a safe and healthy exercise area for dogs that attracts visitors not just from Dane County, but also other parts of the state.
The creation of the Facebook page last month is the culmination of a three-year journey that began in October 2017. Around 20-25 people were present at that first meeting, and spent two years working on bylaws and developing the way the group would function.
Today, there are 21 members, of which 12 are for individuals and nine are for families of two or more members. In all, Jelinski said that represents 30 memberships.
Why the group started continues to be one of its biggest volunteer efforts – cleaning the trails of dog waste. While the trails are not perfect yet, the group has made good progress there, Jelinski said.
Dane County Parks botanist/naturalist Lars Higdon conducted surveys in 2018 and 2019 to create a vegetation plan. That plan guides the group on what plant species to eradicate, and which species to help encourage.
The park has three types of plant communities: prairie, woodland, and savanna and there are separate restoration goals for each community.
“It’s not just pulling weeds; it’s actually doing restoration all with supervision of Dane County Parks,” group member and volunteer Lorna Goshman said.