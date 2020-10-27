2019 Veterans Celebration at the Verona Senior Center

Commander Stank Hook from Verona’s American Legion Post #385 leads the hand salute with veterans Richard Schwenn and Don Mayo at the 2019 Veteran’s Day celebration in the senior center.

 Photo by Neal Patten

Due to COVID-19, the Verona Senior Center will be unable to host an in-person gathering for its annual Veteran’s Day celebration. However, it is still planning to celebrate veterans by offering a free drive-up meal on Wednesday, Nov. 11 between noon and 1 p.m.

The meal will include a cup of chicken noodle soup and a roast turkey and cheddar sandwich.

Spouses, family members and friends of veterans can also get the meal for $5 each.

To reserve a meal, call the center at (608)-845-7471 by noon on Friday, Nov. 6.

