Due to COVID-19, the Verona Senior Center will be unable to host an in-person gathering for its annual Veteran’s Day celebration. However, it is still planning to celebrate veterans by offering a free drive-up meal on Wednesday, Nov. 11 between noon and 1 p.m.
The meal will include a cup of chicken noodle soup and a roast turkey and cheddar sandwich.
Spouses, family members and friends of veterans can also get the meal for $5 each.
To reserve a meal, call the center at (608)-845-7471 by noon on Friday, Nov. 6.