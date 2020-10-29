To provide families with free bikes, the Free Bikes 4 Kidz organization plans to host a donation event at the Verona Fire Department, 101 Lincoln St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
People can donate gently used bikes, and the FB4K Madison organization will clean and repair them to be donated to low incomes families around Dane County. Preferably the bikes are in working condition, but most will be accepted, FB4K’s website states. The organization is also collecting gently used children’s books during the event.
During a bike drive in September, the organization collected more than 500 bikes, according to its website.
For information, visit fb4kmadison.org.