Seymour's inspiration

The style of Scott Seymour’s new book spanning 50 years of his outdoor adventures was inspired by one of his all-time favorite writers, Gordon MacQuarrie.

MacQuarrie studied journalism at University of Wisconsin-Madison and wrote for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for much of his professional life. He was friends with Wisconsin conservationist Aldo Leopold.

MacQuarrie’s semi-fictional stories of The Old Duck Hunters' Association were more influential on Seymour’s writing style than any other writer, he told the Press.