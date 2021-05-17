When avid outdoorsman and former Verona resident Scott Seymour started on his hunting and fishing memoirs, the intention was to chronicle stories about people he's met who have since become lifelong friends.
The stories are mostly based in Wisconsin – with a few taking place in Montana, Canada, Mexico and Scotland – but it's the many stories set at the boundary waters of the Menominee River in northern Wisconsin that are now of a larger significance to Seymour, he told the Press on April 30.
In the time Seymour has been writing the book, a mine proposal on the Menominee River has surfaced. Seymour said the proposed mine would have detrimental effects on the river – and its recreational opportunities.
And for that reason, his book published in March, “Return to Familiar Waters: A Fly Fisherman's Journey Back to the Troubled River of His Youth,” has taken on a greater purpose.
“What started off documenting these experiences became an opportunity for a call to action about this mine being proposed,” he said.
Any profits from the sales of the book he plans to donate to organizations advocating against permitting the mine, Seymour said.
Seymour’s daughter, who published a book of her own last year for the American Girl company intended to inspire young women to become activists and advocates for causes they cared about, pushed him to finish his book. And his grandfather first inspired his love for the outdoors decades ago, taking him fishing in northern Wisconsin during the summer months of his childhood, he said. That led to his five decades of his fly-fishing passion.
Later in life, a friend introduced him to duck hunting and using a bow, Seymour said.
Told through the narrative of his outdoor adventures, the true takeaways of the stories are the lifelong friendships, some that stand three decades strong – for 36 years, he and a college roommate have never missed an opening day of hunting, and for just as long he's been having annual adventures with a former intramural football friend.
Some of those adventures between Seymour and his friends hold a deeper sentimental meaning.
Seymour said one of his favorite stories took place with a fellow Veronan, whose daughters were the same age as his. His friend’s wife had died, so on the day of his friend’s wedding anniversary a few years after her death, Seymour’s wife suggested he ask his friend to go fishing. The pair took a boat to Lake Wingra and on the second cast, caught a muskie.
Seymour said fishermen sometimes call the muskie the “fish of 10,000” casts, so to have hooked one on their second cast felt more than just luck – the pair decided that the man’s wife had sent him an anniversary gift.
Seymour’s wife had a hand in helping him form that friendship that day – and he also has her to thank for the partnership with his current publisher, he said.
Seymour published a book once before, in 2000, called “From Field to Fly: The Fly Tier's Guide to Skinning and Preserving Wild Game,” published by a company in Milwaukie, Oregon. He was considering publishing his new book with them, but his wife knew of publisher closer to home called Little Creek Press, in Mineral Point. Loving the name, Seymour said it seemed like it fit the genre of his book and his mission.
Part of that mission involves the Wisconsin Smallmouth Alliance, which promotes conservation. The nonprofit sent the last chapter of the book, about the proposed mining operation, to the governmental actors, including both the Wisconsin and Michigan state legislatures, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer, President Joseph Biden, and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
“I felt like this book created a platform,” he said. “One goal now is to educate people about what’s happening, advocating against the mine permit.”
Returning to the river
As Seymour was nearing the completion of his book, he mulled over how to end it.
He got pulled back to the Menominee River of his youth, where his family started taking trips to a cabin in the northeastern corner of the state for adventures including canoeing and drift boating on the river’s rapids and falls.
That final chapter also provides the history of the river, from its use by Indigenous Americans going back 4,000 years, to lumber barons floating logs down river to ship to paper mills all over world – and the invasive species that have affected the ecosystem.
He hopes the final chapter inspires readers, and if they don’t get in the fight for the Menominee, they will get involved in conservation efforts at a woodland or wetland that is important to them.
And while he said he wishes the mine proposal was not a situation that existed to be written about, ending the book by advocating for the river gave his stories purpose.
“I felt like there was an opportunity to raise awareness of an important issue,” he said. “Not just because I grew up there, or have property there, there are long-lasting implications for everyone.
“Mines get built and start leaking – but by the time anyone finds out, the mining companies are long gone – and taxpayers get stuck with the bill,” Seymour added.
Seymour said the proposed mining area would be a couple football fields in length and 750 feet deep, located approximately 150 feet from the bank of the Menominee River, Seymour said. The mine will be for extracting gold, silver and copper, he said. The process to extract those minerals creates sulfuric acid and cyanide as a byproduct, which are stored in a retention pool, but that slurry can end up leaking, Seymour said.
Townships and communities in the area around the proposed mine have come out against it, Seymour said. He added that he’s found it hard to find anyone who thinks it’s a good idea.
“The river has been under duress many times over and seems to recover over and over,” Seymour said. “But after years of use and being home to many people, my concern is it may finally have met its match.”