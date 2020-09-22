During her nearly three decades teaching English and the Wisconsin Writers course at Verona Area High School, Charlotte Johnston took students on many field trips to experience the places where the writers they studied were from and where they wrote.
It was in those riverside and meadow “classrooms” where Johnston and students would pause to write – whether it was in the style of John Muir or Aldo Leopold, making poetic observations of their surroundings like Lorine Niedecker, or telling a life story like Ben Logan.
A move to a new home and sheltering during the COVID-19 quarantine became the impetus for compiling 35 years’ worth of Johnston’s writing into a new book released this summer, “It’s How You Catch the Light,” a collection of her poetry, prose and photography. In the book, Johnston explores themes of childhood, reflects on being a mother and teacher, ruminates on the natural beauty of Wisconsin living, and celebrates her family and immigrant heritage.
The collected works represent 35 years of Johnton’s creativity from 1985 to 2020. Only five poems of hers from those decades that didn’t make it into the book, Johnston said, either because they were earlier concepts of a later poem or were found after the book went to print.
The compilation of Johnston’s life works was a family affair. Her daughter Heidi Ling was the curator, editor and publisher of the book, and her son David wrote the foreword and was “essential moral support.”
A year ago, Johnston and her husband Richard moved from their Verona home of 29 years, and during that process, Heidi and David collected together all of their mom’s writing files, folders and portfolios, and her photographs and negatives.
Ling said initially the focus of the project had been doing this just for Johnston, but then they realized they had something “unique” and worth sharing.
“After many years of encouragement from her writing friends and our family to ‘publish the book already, David and I decided the time had come to help mom realize her dream,” Ling said.
Some of the pieces were finished specifically for the book.
“There’s nothing like a deadline to inspire me to finish that last one or two pieces,” Johnston said. “There were two poems in particular that had been works in progress and are now where I want them to be.”
Snapshots of a life well-lived
While pulling together her poetry and prose portfolios, Johnston’s children decided they needed to include some of her photography, as they felt the printed words and visual images seemed to echo one another.
Apart from teaching English in the Verona schools for 29 years and receiving statewide recognition for the Wisconsin Writers course she developed, Johnston has been recognized for her wildflower and wildlife photography, including a show at the Sugar River Gallery in 2002.
While writing poetry and compiling family history have been her primary avenues for expression, Johnston’s interest in capturing the world around her through a lens began with the purchase of a camera for a trip to Switzerland in 1989.
After that, her Pentax accompanied her everywhere, from pilgrimages abroad to explore her family origins in Switzerland, England, Scotland and Norway to her regular trips to Door County.
The images captured through her lens also tell part of her story. The writing pieces and the photography were not paired originally as they are in the book, but a “natural harmony” was found between them while compiling her work for print. Some of the pairs had been created for her previous gallery shows, but others were put together through deliberate design.
“I think they just organically formed in parallel, as I was drawn to the same experiences and landscapes in both disciplines,” Johnston said.
It was also the suggestion of Ling and book designer McKenzie Tozan to include some vintage photographs from Johnston’s family archives to evoke a time and place of her family’s story.
Some of those photos were discoveries made in the process of the Johnstons moving to a new home last fall. Tucked in the boxes of family papers, the Johnstons were surprised to find ration books from 1945, and the passports of Charlotte’s grandparents and Richard’s mother and grandparents. Photos of those collaged documents were created by Ling.
Other than those vintage sepia-toned photographs, the color photographs in the book were taken by Johnston during roughly the same time frame as the poems and prose, 1985-2020.
A project for the pandemic
Despite their recent move to a new home in Verona, the Johnstons decided to shelter at their cottage in Door County to be near Ling.
Johnston said it’s from her home there that she’s always most enjoyed writing.
“For me, the writing came easiest in the quiet of our little house in the woods in Door County, where the distractions were fewer and the energy among the trees and wandering deer and flitting hummingbirds was greater,” she said.
Ling said her family were grateful to have “It’s How You Catch the Light” to work on during amidst all the cancelations and unknowns of the “dark quarantine,” and Johnston said she was pleased the book became a family project and a reality while staying safe at home.
“If there was a silver lining to the Safer at Home, this project was it, so mom and dad had something positive to focus on other than the grim news on TV,” Ling said. “This project has been a gift in and of itself.”
Ling said there was a fair amount of reading aloud drafts to one another.
“An English teacher of mine – Mom – once told me that’s the best way to check the flow and spot the typos,” Ling said. “Sound advice.”
Johnston said in one of her poems she talks about the “hyphen in-between,” namely the life lived between the years of birth and death. She said someone suggested that she filled in that hyphen with what she has shared in the book.
“I hadn’t looked at it that way, but I like the idea that my book can be my legacy of a sort,” she said. “I think the most rewarding aspect of writing is the hope that something I have written will inspire another to act, to write, to remember, even to disagree.
“Come to think of it, that was my philosophy as a teacher, as well.”