Because of COVID-19, this year’s annual American Legion flag raising ceremony for Veterans Day is set to not be a public event.
The footage of the ceremony will be paired with a new slideshow, put together by local veteran Mike Rohan.
Attendees are still able to see the event through Verona Hometown Access Television, the city-run able access network.The local access cable channel, VHAT-98, will air the combined flag ceremony and slideshow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12; Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 19.
The slideshow, honoring local veterans for their service, is based on military histories the Legion has collected of its members over the past several years.
For information, contact Andy Scott at andyydna_1998@yahoo.com or 608-848-2042.