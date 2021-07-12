As Verona business owner Jerina Vincent approached her gift and craftwork store’s fifth anniversary, she got shocking news: The North Edge Trail building it was in was set to be demolished and replaced with apartments.
Following that unexpected news from her landlord, Vincent, owner of JNJ Gifts and More, put in a one month move out notice and then started looking for a new space.
And on June 5, JNJ re-opened for business in that new home, at 201 E. Verona Avenue.
September 12 marks the five year anniversary of the business -- formerly called JNJ Craftworks -- and Vincent said it's fortuitous she found it a new location, as she and her family moved to Verona to be closer to the store and want this to be their long-term home.
The new spot is already attracting new customers, and since opening there, at least one person a day who had never been to the former location has stopped into her Verona Avenue one, Vincent said.
“There’s a huge difference I can see in the traffic,” she said. “People knew we were there (on North Edge Trail), but that part of Verona people don’t move through much. I can see the street now, I can see the cars – I’m super excited to sit on the porch and watch, that’s a fun part for me.”
Vincent and her daughter are the only two running the shop, but she hopes to hire another employee soon. She also plans to get more engaged with downtown Verona and will be looking for collaboration opportunities with neighboring businesses, she said.
And being a local business owner also means having to be a conversationalist. Last week, one customer spent an hour and 45 minutes alternating between talking and browsing, Vincent said.
“People want to come out and see the new location,” she said. “I’m happy with our new store. You can find something for everyone.”
Vincent’s store is located in the lower half of the same building that houses Treehouse, which runs after-school programs and summer camps for children.
But sharing space with the youth clubs upstairs isn’t a problem, Vincent said, as customers have loved hearing the kids running around and think it’s fun.
The new East Verona Avenue location is about the same size as the former spot. Not only did Vincent not have to downsize her inventory, she even gained an outside patio where she can put out more items, she said.
In addition, the space was move-in ready, Vincent said, so the only work she needed to put into it was the display, as she wanted to replace her old store's shelving fixtures. She was fortunate to find everything she needed together at one thrift shop.
While her former store location is still standing, Vincent told the Press she didn’t know exactly when her old building would be demolished, so she decided to take a leap, gave her landlord a one month notice and got started on the moving process to East Verona Avenue.
The entire moving process took one week, with Vincent’s friends and family members working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. After mentioning the impending move to customers and posting an update about the new location on Facebook, several community members volunteered their time – and trucks – to help her out, Vincent said.
“It was really exhausting, but now I am enjoying it,” she told the Press on July 9. “We didn’t ask for that help, but that’s what we needed.”
When she launched her business in 2016, she first went to local craft shows and selected many of her vendors from there, meaning much of the art and products adoring her selves are from Verona, Dane County and surrounding parts of Wisconsin. She said most of those vendors' items aren’t commercially sold elsewhere.
With the new location, Vincent said she’s been able to expand her home and kitchen, and religious gifts sections, particularly by adding more of the "everyday use" items like kitchen towels. While she lost a few vendors during the pandemic, she’s made up for it through carrying the wider selection of items.
Vincent said that it’s the hand-carved wood products that are her best-sellers, along with the all-natural candles.
And with this new location's wider layout versus her old store's narrow one, she's improved customer experience by arranging goods in a new way. Now long-time customers are discovering some of her long-time products for the first time, Vincent said.
“People are telling me they love the new items, even though we’re carrying many of the same vendors and inventory – but now people can find it,” she said.