Over the years, the Paoli Fireballs have put on and been recognized for educational theatrical productions.
Those have included “Seymour Safely,” a puppet play on eye safety and “Fireball’s Fitness Factory,” a song and dance routine stressing the importance of staying fit.
The group won a national fire prevention award from the DNR for a Smokey the Bear fire safety themed project. The group also won a silver award of merit for the fire safety play at the national safety congress in Chicago.
They were recognized by the independent insurance agents of Wisconsin for educational programs on bus safety, neighborhood watch, holiday safety, yard and garden safety, railroad safety and water safety.
The Fireballs were a recipient of a statewide 4-H community development recognition program, which earned the group a cash award from the Wisconsin Bankers Association. The award was to help the group further community awareness around safety issues related to school buses, railroads, yards and gardens, water, holidays and drug and alcohol abuse.
“It was actually the Paoli Fireballs that got me back into theater,” said VACT founder Dee Baldock, who served as a leader in the 1980s and 1990s. “I was directing little 4-H plays at the time I was starting the theater in Verona.”